Residents of Billakottai village in Krishnagiri fight bureaucracy to save their village commons - a thriving lake

A piece of land may serve as a thriving lake, storing water and recharging wells for decades; it may be a primary water source for livestock and function as a village commons; it may have inflow and outflow structures and even evidence of an old check dam – and yet it can face demolition because it does not feature on revenue records.

Residents of Billakottai village in Kammampalli panchayat are fighting to save a lake that has served them for over four decades but is now being demolished at the instance of the revenue department that has zeroed in on the land to issue free house pattas. The Revenue Department, however, has cited technical grounds for redistributing a water source into land for free house patta distribution. This is being contested by the panchayat, which claims it was forced to give a no-objection resolution.

Last week, the residents stopped an earthmover that had demolished close to 30% of the embankment of the water body. According to panchayat president K.C. Senrayappan and a panchayat staff member who wished to remain anonymous, they were asked by the then Block Development Officer (BDO) to pass a resolution for the land area to issue free house pattas. “They said there was ‘pressure from above’ and hence we gave permission, but only for eight houses to be built on the elevated area, not on the bund or the lake. Suddenly, they came and started to demolish the bank of the lake,” said Mr. Senrayappan.

While revenue records classify the lake as ‘kallankuthu porambok’, it also does not deny the presence of the lake. “They should come to the field and see the land before passing such orders,” the panchayat official said.

This has aggrieved the villagers.

The lake bears all the features and performs all the functions of a recharge lake. Pooled with water, it has an inflow channel, an outflow channel, and a structure akin to a check dam. The water overflows to Vennampalli lake, according to local sources, among whom were elderly residents who had participated in building the bunds back in the day.

“About a fortnight ago, when the first demolition happened, we stopped the works and met the tahsildar (Krishnagiri). She said that they were acting upon orders from above to issue pattas, and the land is classified only as ‘kallankuthu porampok’,” said a local at the forefront of the protests.

It is here that Billakottai residents call bureaucracy into question. Field evidence of a thriving water body cannot be dismissed just because a local government official did not classify it at the time, says the source. Despite the lake showing proof of water storage and accompanying channel structures, the revenue department cannot rely solely on its records. At a time when water bodies are being cleared of encroachments, here a thriving water body is being encroached upon citing technical grounds, the source said.

On Thursday, the panchayat passed a resolution demanding that the lake be notified in the gazette, demarcating its boundaries after a proper survey, and that the lake be named.

The Hindu spoke to the former BDO Murugan and the current BDO Siva Prakash. The former said that the land classification was the revenue department’s responsibility and it was up to them to check the land. Mr. Siva Prakash said he would visit the village on Thursday.

Calls to the Krishnagiri Tahsildar went unanswered. Additional Collector Vandana Garg, when contacted, said the matter came under the revenue department’s purview but that she would enquire into the incident.

