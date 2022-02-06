Residents of Bargur Hills seek implementation of Forest Rights Act

They plan to assemble at Thamaraikarai on February 10 to seek the attention of the State government

Urging the State government to ensure the rights of tribal people and other forest dwellers as per the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, before forming a new tiger reserve in the Erode Forest Division, the residents of Bargur hills have decided to assemble at Thamaraikarai on February 10 to seek the attention of State government.

A meeting was held at Thamaraikarai in which representatives of political parties, members of tribal association and the public participated.

Members said that after the formation of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, the people in the hill areas lost their traditional rights.

They allegedly lost their rights to offer prayer in temples inside the forest areas, to use water bodies in the reserve, to collect minor forest produce and to take cattle for grazing in the forest areas. They were made to pay user fee to access forest roads and seek permission from the Forest Department.

“All these were our traditional rights and the FRA approves it”, they said and added that the Act was not implemented in the State causing hardship to the people.

V.P. Gunasekaran, State Committee Member, Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association, said that only by implementing the FRA, the rights of tribal people and other forest dwellers could be ensured. The Act lays the guidelines for forming a tiger reserve and points out that getting approval from the local people was mandatory. “Their rights should be ensured before formation of a tiger reserve,” he said.

The residents will assemble in an open place near the lake at Thamaraikarai on February 10.