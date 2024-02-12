GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents of Bargur Hills oppose ban on cattle grazing in the forest areas

February 12, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of various hamlets in Bargur Hills on Monday took out a protest outside the Tahsildar’s office at Anthiyur against the declaration of Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary and the ban on cattle grazing in the forest areas.

Organised by Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association, over 150 people participated in the demonstration led by State Committee Member V.P. Gunasekaran. They said the Madras High Court had imposed a ban on entry of domesticated cattle for grazing into the forest areas in tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries. “The ban is affecting us,” they said, and asked, “where will we take our cattle?” Protestors said the Forest Rights Act of 2006 ensures traditional rights for tribal people and forest dwellers, including protecting forests. “But the act was not implemented in the last 17 years denying our rights,”, they claimed and added that notification of a sanctuary is another blow to people who are protectors of the forest.

They raised slogans seeking to revoke the ban on cattle grazing and withdrawal of wildlife sanctuary notification.

