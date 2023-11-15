Residents of Annur panchayat in Coimbatore stage protest complaining water inundation

November 15, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Residents of Annur town staged a protest in front of the taluk office on Thursday demanding speedy action to prevent rain water inundation in residential localities caused by encroachments on water courses.

They complained that the PWD-maintained tank in the town on an expanse of 100 acres was on the verge of overflowing and that the inundation will get worse if the canal path to the Kunnathurampalayam tank in the town is not cleared of encroachments.

The residents dispersed after assurance of action by officials of the revenue and police departments.

23-year-old youth booked for abducting minor girl

COIMBATORE The Mettupalayam police are on the lookout for a 23-year-old youth belonging to Salaiyur who had allegedly eloped with a minor girl of Chinnapudur with whom he reportedly had an affair.

The parents of the 15-year-old girl had lodged a complaint that their daughter had been abducted.

