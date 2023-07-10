Residents of Annai Teresa Nagar in Erode demand patta and basic amenities

July 10, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - ERODE

Stating that over 100 families residing in Annai Teresa Nagar (Ward 2) in the Erode Corporation limits were not given patta and electricity connection in the last 20 years, the residents submitted a petition to the district administration here on Monday.

The residents said that they were living along the Bhavani Main Road and moved to the current location 20 years ago, following road widening work. The over 100 families, mostly belonging to Scheduled Caste, were residing in the area that lacked street lights, drinking water and road facility. Though they approached the Revenue Department officials and Collector, they were not issued patta. In 2013, they filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court.

The court asked the local administration to consider their demands within eight weeks. “But, no step was taken to provide patta in the last 10 years,” they claimed. Without power connection, students have to study under lanterns and kerosene lamps. The residents claimed that Tangedco officials refused to give them power connection as they did not have patta.

The residents also alleged that local politicians were threatening them to vacate houses. “Failing to issue patta and fulfilling basic amenities is an act of discrimination against us as per Article 14 (equality in general) and Article 21 (guarantees right to life and liberty) of the Constitution and also against Scheduled Caste Act,” they said.

They urged the administration to issue patta and provide basic amenities at the earliest.