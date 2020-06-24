Residents near Perumpallam Canal oppose Corporation’s demolition plan

People residing along Perumpallam Canal gathered outside the Erode Corporation office on Wednesday.

Erode

24 June 2020 22:51 IST

Urging the district administration to stop the Corporation’s move to demolish houses located near the Perumpallam Canal, people who were living in the unauthorised structures, along with functionaries of Communist Party of India (Marxist), submitted a petition to Collector C. Kathiravan here on Wednesday.

Residents said that there are about 3,000 to 4,000 houses on both the sides of the 12.15 km long canal and the civic body under the Smart City Mission project was developing the canal at a cost ₹ 183.63 crore. Notices were served to the occupants and were asked to vacate their houses. They said that the width of the canal was 150 metre and based on the High Court order, 1,800 houses were demolished in the past years.

They said that both Perumpallam Canal and Pitchaikaran Canal carried only effluents and household waste and not water.

Residents said that daily wagers had constructed the houses with their earnings and borrowings and demolishing it for the purpose of beautification of the canal was unacceptable. Tenements had been constructed at Periyar Nagar for slum dwellers and we want tenements in our area, they said. We are living here for 50 years and the civic body should construct a side wall for the canal, they added.

Mr. Kathiravan said that since the project was implemented by the civic body, he would take up the issue with the Corporation Commissioner for necessary action.