Residents near Perumpallam Canal oppose Corporation’s demolition plan

Urging the district administration to stop the Corporation’s move to demolish houses located near the Perumpallam Canal, people who were living in the unauthorised structures, along with functionaries of Communist Party of India (Marxist), submitted a petition to Collector C. Kathiravan here on Wednesday.
Residents said that there are about 3,000 to 4,000 houses on both the sides of the 12.15 km long canal and the civic body under the Smart City Mission project was developing the canal at a cost ₹ 183.63 crore. Notices were served to the occupants and were asked to vacate their houses. They said that the width of the canal was 150 metre and based on the High Court order, 1,800 houses were demolished in the past years.
They said that both Perumpallam Canal and Pitchaikaran Canal carried only effluents and household waste and not water.
Residents said that daily wagers had constructed the houses with their earnings and borrowings and demolishing it for the purpose of beautification of the canal was unacceptable. Tenements had been constructed at Periyar Nagar for slum dwellers and we want tenements in our area, they said. We are living here for 50 years and the civic body should construct a side wall for the canal, they added.
Mr. Kathiravan said that since the project was implemented by the civic body, he would take up the issue with the Corporation Commissioner for necessary action.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath