Residents near Civil Aerodrome Post in Coimbatore seek cleaner open spaces, better roads, and UGD

April 26, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Residents of Ward 23 of Coimbatore Corporation, which borders two panchayats — Irugur and Chinniyampalayam — and houses the Coimbatore International Airport, are waiting for proper road facilities, an underground drainage (UGD) system, and maintenance of open space.

The garbage piled up in a portion of the Chinniyampalayam area in this Ward close to the airport, attracts large birds that is a threat to the aircraft. An official in the civic body said mass-cleaning work will be initiated to address this immediately.

A 64-year-old woman of Brindhavan Nagar in Civil Aerodrome Post, a residential section of the Ward, claimed that two parks there were in a dilapidated condition and these were a bigger threat now as children frequent such open spaces during their summer holidays.

“The parks were developed nearly 15 years ago, but now lie unattended. Rusted swings, slides and monkey bars can cause injuries. Last week, a few conservancy workers chopped the wobbly branches of the trees here but disposed the waste in a park here. Reptile infestation has happened on numerous occasions in the parks. They mostly crawl out from the green space in the private college next to the area,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official in the Engineering Department of the Corporation said that a ₹25-lakh proposal was submitted to revamp all the parks in the ward, including two in GKN Nagar.

Councillor K. Manian said apart from Poonga Nagar in Civil Aerodrome Post in Peelamedu, there are no UGD pipelines in other areas since it was not in the plans when the areas were the under the erstwhile Kalapatti panchayat.

Moreover, the slopes in Brindhavan Nagar, areas behind Goldwins, GKN Nagar and towards Chinniyampalayam are not even and pumping may be an issue in certain parts. Hence, UGD works will be carried out once the slopes are studied and a proposal is worked out, he said.

Roads dug

Shubadra Devi (42), a resident near GKN Nagar, said the roads in all the localities were dug up in February and initial works were done.

“Since then, the status remains unchanged. A month ago, a motorist passing through the lanes of Brindhavan Nagar fell and was injured by the rough stones,” she said.

On this, the councillor said, “The tender for laying roads is to be floated on Thursday for GKN Nagar and works will commence soon. The next stage of road laying in Brindhavan Nagar will begin in 10 days. The proposal for better roads across the Ward was put forth on April 10 and once funds are sanctioned, works will begin.”