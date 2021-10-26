Residents near airport seek easing of restriction on land sale

Kalapatti Area Poonga Nagar Welfare Association on Monday demanded the easing of restriction placed on transaction on land the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) had sold near the Coimbatore airport.

In its petition submitted at the weekly grievances meet, the association said around 3,000 persons from 700 families resided in the locality after buying land from TNHB. Hailing from low and middle income sections, they had bought three-fourth of a cent of land, a cent, one-and-half cent, etc. with the dream of owning a house.

When the board had sought plan approval from the authorities concerned, the latter had divided the project site into three sections, ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’. While banning sale of lands coming under ‘A’ section, the authorities had allowed sale of land and construction of houses on sections ‘B’ and ‘C’.

The reason cited for the ban on section ‘A’ was that the lands were required for Coimbatore airport expansion. The petitioners said they bought lands in the other two sections based on an assurance that they could build houses.

Now the residents were being told that there should be no transaction on lands coming under survey number 494, including those in sections ‘B’ and ‘C’. The association demanded that the restriction on the sale of land be limited to section ‘A’.

‘Close liquor shops’

Hindustan Makkal Seva Iyakkam on Monday submitted a petition to the district administration seeking closure of liquor shops on Deepavali. In its petition submitted at the grievances meet, it said incidents that disrupted law and order were reported every Deepavali because people chose to celebrate the festival by consuming alcohol.

Therefore, the government should order that these outlets remain closed on Deepavali, the organisations said.

‘Protect water body’

The Tamil Puligal Katchi alleged in a petition that there was an attempt by realtors to encroach upon a three-acre water body in Dayanur village in No. 4 Kemmarampalayam Panchayat, Mettupalayam

It said the realtors had started constructing a wall and laying a road to the plots they were trying to sell. The organisation also alleged that this was happening with help from a few local government officials, and wanted the district administration to protect the water body.