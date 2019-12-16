Residents living near wetland in Masinagudi seek alternative housing

The residents of Kurumbarpadi near Masinagudi have complained that the recent downpour in the Nilgiris had severely damaged their homes.

The villagers, living near a wetland, said that more than 20 houses have been seriously affected, with most showing severe signs of structural damage.

N. Rajamma, a daily wage worker who lives in a one-room mud house with her husband and two sons, said that while the homes of the 20 families residing in the village get indundated frequently during times of excess rain, the heavy rain this year has led to many of the houses damaged.

“Some of the houses are being held up with some makeshift repairs, and heavy objects are being used to prop up some of the walls to prevent them from collapsing,” said Rajamma, who has also placed wooden boards on the mud floors so that the family can sleep in the damp living area that often gets inundated with water seeping in from the wetland nearby.

Another resident, Marilakshmi, said that many of the residents have been living on government revenue land.

“We do not have pattas for our house, but wish to move out from the area. We hope that the government will provide us with alternative housing nearby, so that we can move in before any of the houses collapse and injure us,” she said.

Residents also complained that the footpath leading to their side of the village was very precarious to use, as sewage and water from the wetland regularly floods the area.

“During times of heavy rain, we have to wade knee deep in mud, water and sewage to reach our homes,” said another resident.