Residents living in tiger reserve asked not to burst crackers

The forest department has instructed residents living in villages and habitations in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) to not celebrate Deepavali by lighting fireworks.

In a notice to all residents living in homes in both the core and buffer zones of the tiger reserve, as well as to the villages of Moyar, Masinagudi, Singara, Vazhaithottam, Bokkapuram, Anaikatty, Siriyur and Thengumarahada, the forest department has advised residents to not use fireworks.

They have made the appeal to residents citing disturbance to wildlife and also potential threat to human safety caused by the fireworks angering wild animals such as elephants, which are known to become more aggressive when they get startled by loud noises from fireworks.

“We appeal to all residents from the villages located in the tiger reserve, as well as people having houses here to have a cracker-free, green Deepavali,” a press release from the forest department stated.

Tourists potentially visiting the tiger reserve have also been warned of action, and have been told to not stray into reserve forests or get close to wildlife. The forest department has stated that severe penalties would be imposed against those persons found breaking the law.