Residents in the Nilgiris urged to stay indoors during Cyclone Nivar

Udhagamandalam

24 November 2020 23:23 IST

40 personnel from State Disaster Response Force put on alert

The district collector has cautioned the residents to stay indoors during Cyclone Nivar, as heavy rain and squally winds were expected across the district from Wednesday.

District Collector J. Innocent Divya told reporters that zonal teams have been formed to inspect all 283 areas that have been deemed to be vulnerable to landslips across the district. She said that as heavy rain and winds were expected, directions have been issued to cut off branches of trees that were at risk of becoming uprooted and severing road connectivity.

Ms. Divya added that 40 personnel from the State Disaster Response Force have been put on alert in the district to attend to any emergencies. A total of 456 relief shelters have been set up to temporarily house people. The Horticulture Department has issued a list of guidelines to be followed by farmers to minimise crop loss that could occur due to the cyclone.

Residents have been urged to download the “NeedD” mobile application from the Google Play Store, where details of the 283 “vulnerable” locations prone to landslips will be displayed, as well as contact details for emergency services and first-responders. Residents can also contact the district disaster-management helpline at 1077, and also notify officials to any disruptions in power supply by contacting them at the number 1912.