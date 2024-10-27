Residents in the Nilgiris urged to celebrate Deepavali responsibly 

The Nilgiris district administration and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) have urged residents to light fireworks only in designated areas and during specific hours on Deepavali.

The TNPCB highlighted the adverse health effects of fireworks, which can cause hearing loss and contribute to pollution. “In this regard, a Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Supreme Court of India with a request to ban the production and sale of crackers. The court in its judgment dated 23.10.2018 have [sic] instructed the manufacturers to manufacture the crackers by using the raw materials that will reduce the emission level besides directing them to manufacture and sell green crackers in the future,” the note added.

The Government has set permitted hours for lighting fireworks from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The TNPCB advised the public to use only low-decibel fireworks that emit fewer pollutants and to avoid lighting fireworks near hospitals, schools, courts, and places of worship.