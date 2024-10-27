GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents in the Nilgiris urged to celebrate Deepavali responsibly 

Published - October 27, 2024 05:51 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district administration and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) have urged residents to light fireworks only in designated areas and during specific hours on Deepavali.

The TNPCB highlighted the adverse health effects of fireworks, which can cause hearing loss and contribute to pollution. “In this regard, a Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Supreme Court of India with a request to ban the production and sale of crackers. The court in its judgment dated 23.10.2018 have [sic] instructed the manufacturers to manufacture the crackers by using the raw materials that will reduce the emission level besides directing them to manufacture and sell green crackers in the future,” the note added.

The Government has set permitted hours for lighting fireworks from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The TNPCB advised the public to use only low-decibel fireworks that emit fewer pollutants and to avoid lighting fireworks near hospitals, schools, courts, and places of worship.

Published - October 27, 2024 05:51 pm IST

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.