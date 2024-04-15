Residents in Erode say plots sold to them were illegally mortgaged in banks by the seller later

April 15, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - ERODE

Residents of Gandhi Nagar in Ottaparai village in Chennimalai union have claimed that vacant plots that were sold to them by an individual were illegally mortgaged in various banks by him and his family members, who obtained loans to the tune of ₹15.11 crore.

In a letter sent to the Deputy Inspector General of Registration, Coimbatore zone, a copy of which was submitted to the District Registrar here on Monday, residents said they had purchased vacant plots in six survey numbers 35 years ago and over 200 families are residing there currently.

They said they were paying house tax, water tax and electricity charges and the panchayat had also laid roads in their area. They said they had applied for name transfer in patta and the sub-registrar office and the village administrative office informed them that an objection petition was pending in the court against the survey numbers.

Residents said they found out that the plot owner who sold them the plots, had forged documents and transferred the land ownership in the name of his son and wife through settlement deeds in 2015 and 2017. Later, they pledged the fake documents in banks and obtained the loans, the buyers claimed.

Residents said irregularities were carried out allegedly with the help of revenue officials, who had reportedly modified sold out plots as vacant plots in the government records. The petition demanded action against the seller and his family, officials concerned and ensure that patta is issued to them.