Residents in containment zone seek supply of essential items

Residents of Poompuhar Nagar in B.P. Agraharam in Ward 57 which comes under containment zone sought supply of essential commodities and gathered on the streets here on Friday.

There are over 180 families living in the tenements who are daily earners and their livelihood was curtailed during the lockdown period. Since their area comes under containment zone, they were not allowed to venture out of their houses and have to depend on shops in their area. Residents said that they had lost all the money in the past one month purchasing essential commodities and currently they were left with no money to purchase any items. “Since there is no income for us, our children are suffering and the district administration should take steps to provide them with essentials.”

Over 50 women gathered on the street in the area. B.P. Agraharam Village Administrative Officer Gomathi, Corporation Assistant Commissioner Ashok Kumar and Karungalpalayam police held talks with them. Residents expressed their grievance to the officials and wanted relief materials to be given to them free of cost at the earliest. Officials assured to take up the issue with higher officials and arrange essential commodities. Later, the residents left.