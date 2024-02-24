GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents in Coimbatore raise concern over lack of milling in road-laying works

February 24, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Coimbatore are expressing concerns over the quality of newly-laid roads by the Corporation, with contractors reportedly neglecting crucial milling processes essential for road repair.

In recent months, extensive road excavations have taken place for various infrastructure projects, including the installation of underground drainage systems, SUEZ drinking water pipelines, and repairs on damaged roads, led by private entities and the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board. With these projects completed, the CCMC has begun repaving efforts in affected areas while also addressing longstanding road issues.

However, the sudden increase in roadworks has drawn attention from activists and drivers who note a decline in quality due to rushed execution. A contractor engaged by the civic body to lay roads in the east zone stated, “We are awaiting payment disbursement. Until then, we can only carry out patchwork or temporary road-laying. However, we anticipate starting milling work by the end of this month.”

Milling, essential for removing the bituminous layer from road surfaces, is typically performed before applying a new layer during repairs. Yet, residents of Ramanathapuram and Ram Nagar in the central zone report improper road-laying across entire lanes or streets. “Roads were laid less than a month ago near Sungam, but now parts of the road are chipping off,” said S. Sanjana, a Sungam resident.

Despite complaints, the civic body denies discrepancies in road-laying works across the city. “We have been holding meetings with contractors to address their concerns, and we encourage residents to directly approach the Corporation with their issues. Additionally, we conduct zone-wise inspections of roads on a daily basis,” stated a senior CCMC official.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.