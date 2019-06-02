Residents fume over road digging work

Poor condition of the roads in the city is worrying the road users and residents as they fear that if the damaged roads were not re-laid or repair works carried out, it would be difficult for commuting during the south west monsoon.

Currently, roads in the city were dug for underground sewerage scheme (UGSS) by the Corporation, laying of drinking water pipelines for the dedicated water supply scheme by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board and laying of underground cables by Tangedco. Works were carried out in many of the areas in the city including, Sampath Nagar Road, Surampatti, S.K.C. Road, Anna Theater Road, Gandhiji Road and E.V.N. Road. But after completion of the works, the roads were not re-laid causing inconvenience to the road users. S.K.C. Road was dug for UGSS a year ago, but was not re-laid so far.

Shopkeepers in the area said the poor condition of the road makes commuting difficult and hence affecting their business. The road was again dug now for laying underground cables, said V. Manivannan, a shopkeeper in the area. He added that poor condition of the road would worsen during monsoon resulting in hardship to the residents and road users. Presence of school in the area is also is a cause of concern as students face inconvenience while using the road.

Residents of Muthu Velappa Street said that after closing the trenches, pits develop leading to water stagnation. “During monsoon, the condition will turn worse affecting motorist and residents”, said Poongudi in the area. Another resident Karpagam wanted the damaged roads to be re-laid before the setting up of monsoon.

But Corporation officials said that only after completing all the works in each road, it can be re-laid. They added that repair works will be carried to the damaged roads before monsoon and necessary steps would be taken so that the roads are motorable.