Residents from Ekali Kovil Medu village in Erode seek drinking water supply

ERODE, TAMIL NADU, 30/05/2022: Residents from Ekali Kovil Medu village in Nambiyurat the collectorate in Erode on Monday.

May 30, 2022 17:13 IST

People from Ekali Kovil Medu village in Polavapalayam panchayat in Nambiyur taluk on Monday urged the district administration to provide drinking water supply to their village.

In their petition to the district administration during the weekly grievance day meeting, they said that over 100 families are residing in the village and water from the borewell was supplied to them. Due to pollution, water was found to be contaminated and children were the most affected. Villagers have to fetch water from a pipe that is located two km away from the village causing hardship to them.

They said that their nearby village Mettukadai is provided drinking water from Cauvery River drawn at Mottanam village. They said that they had submitted a petition to the panchayat, Nambiyur Panchayat Union president and Block Development Officer seeking drinking water supply from the river. Though the panchayat president promised to provide water supply in 10 days, no steps were taken in the last one-and-half months, they said and wanted the administration to intervene to ensure regular water supply from the river.

