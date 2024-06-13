Residents fall ill in suspected case of water contamination in Hosur, samples sent for testing

Over 20 residents of Ambedkar Nagar in Chinna Elasagiri were admitted to the government hospital in Hosur with symptoms of vomiting and faintness, triggering speculation of water contamination. In response, Hosur Corporation has collected water samples from the affected homes and the source, sending them for testing. As of Thursday evening, the results are still awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Complaints of illness among a few residents began on Wednesday night, according to sources, and they were brought to the hospital on Thursday. Subsequently, Corporation officials collected samples from Ambedkar Nagar, which has over 300 families and falls within the 4th ward of Hosur Corporation.

On the same day, two more individuals from different localities, Bathalapalli and Moranapalli, were admitted with similar symptoms, bringing the total number of patients with symptomatic similarities to 22. Among the admitted were four children. Two senior citizens were referred to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital, one man with heart ailments and another elderly woman with reduced urine output, according to the Chief Medical Officer of Hosur Government Hospital, Dr. Gnana Meenakshi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, D. Sneha, Hosur Corporation Commissioner, said, “Water samples were taken from the homes of the residents and also from the source, which is an overhead tank that stores water from a borewell. Simultaneously, other common causes that could have triggered the symptoms are also being assessed.”

The area is serviced by an overhead tank that stores water drawn from a borewell. The tank also serves four different colonies, with Ambedkar Nagar being affected, said Ms. Sneha, adding that the water test results are still awaited.

In the meantime, three doctors and teams of health inspectors conducted door-to-door examinations for symptoms among residents. Two more individuals who had fallen ill but opted not to go to the hospital were referred to the government hospital, the Commissioner said.

Addressing the media during a visit to the government hospital, Corporation Mayor S. A. Sathya said medical teams were stationed in Ambedkar Nagar along with ambulance services. “The area is also flanked by various industrial units, and if any contamination by industrial discharge is found, appropriate action will be taken,” Mr. Sathya said.

As of Thursday, alternate supply of chlorinated water has been arranged, the Commissioner said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.