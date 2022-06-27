Residents facing eviction for flyover works seek alternative land

Residents of ward 10 of Periyanaickenpalayam town panchayat with their petition in front of Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Residents from ward 10 of Periyanaickenpalayam town panchayat petitioned Coimbatore District Collector on Monday seeking alternative land as they have been served eviction notice by the National Highways (NH) Department.

The petition said NH served notices to residents of the ward who reside on the sides of NH 67 (new no:181), that is Nagapattinam – Gudalur – Mysore Road, to vacate their houses before July 1 for the ongoing construction of a flyover between Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya High School, Periyanaickenpalayam, and Vannankoil.

As per the notice, residents who have encroached upon lands belonging to the NH should vacate them before July 1, failing which the encroachments will be removed with the help of the police.

“Several families are facing eviction. The notice was issued on June 25 and we do not have any place to move within a short period. We seek the government to allot alternative land,” said M. Musthafa, a resident.

The petitioners claimed that their houses were situated away from the area marked by the NH authorities for the flyover works.

Job security for BPCL contract workers sought

The Tamil Nadu Petroleum and Gas Workers union affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) petitioned the Collector on Monday seeking job security for contract workers employed at the LPG bottling plant of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) at Peelamedu.

The petitioners accused the BPCL of making efforts to send out contract workers who formed a unit of the CITU. In a move to oust such workers, the company was employing inexperienced workers at the bottling plant and it was compromising safety aspects, they alleged. They wanted the Collector to intervene in the issue and ensure job security for the contract workers who have been working for 10 years.