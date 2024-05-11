Residents express concerns over damaged roads near Perur tank, Sundakkamuthur

Residents in Sundakkamuthur (Ward 88) have raised concerns over the condition of numerous roads in the area, which have been left damaged for several months, posing safety hazards to motorists and pedestrians alike.

The deteriorating condition of these roads is attributed to underground drainage and repair works the Corporation carried out in recent months.

The Ward was formed by combining three wards of the then Kuniamuthur Municipality - Wards 17, 18, and 19. It extends from Sundakkamuthur Main Road in the north to Edayarpalayam in the south and from Sundakkamuthur in the west to Palakkad Main Road in the east.

The decrepit state of the roads has become a point of contention among residents. “Many roads in the vicinity have developed potholes, cracks, and uneven surfaces, making them difficult to traverse. Commuters, including motorists and cyclists, are forced to navigate through these damaged roads, risking vehicle damage and personal injury,” said G. Selvaraghavan, a resident of Cholan Nagar.

Another resident, J. Pamela, highlighted the inconvenience caused by the prolonged road repairs, stating, “The ongoing drainage works have disrupted our daily lives for months now. While we understand the necessity of these infrastructure projects, the authorities need to expedite the works to minimise inconvenience.”

The CCMC initiated underground drainage works in the area in the latter half of 2023, as part of its efforts to improve infrastructure and sanitation facilities. While the works are nearing completion, residents have said that road repair after the works are complete is of prime importance.

In response to the concerns raised by residents, Corporation officials stated that efforts were underway to address the issue. “We will be expediting the repair works and restoring the roads soon,” stated a Corporation official.

