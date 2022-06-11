Residents express concern over garbage dumped in ward 49 in Coimbatore Corporation limits

Garbage lying on Nethaji Road in Paapanaickenpalayam. | Photo Credit: N. Sai Charan

June 11, 2022 19:24 IST

Heaps of garbage have piled up in Pappanaickenpalayam area (ward 49) of Coimbatore Corporation spreading foul smell and causing concern among the residents.

They allege that waste, mostly domestic waste, is dumped in front of the Krishnarayapuram Village Administrative Office in Pappanaickenpalayam. Corporation sanitary workers collect the waste door-to-door and dump it here, says a shopkeeper of the area. “This affects people, especially senior citizens, who come to VAO office for grievances,” he says.

The waste attracts stray animals and the dogs sometimes chase children, according to the residents. This piling up of garbage has now become a routine in this area, they add.

“Door-to-door garbage collection is being done on a regular basis, but the trucks to load the collected garbage are not coming on time,” said Annakodi, ward councillor. A corporation official said that the issue will be resolved at the earliest.