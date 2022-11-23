Residents express concern over condition of canal that feeds Chinnavedampatti tank in Vellakinar in Coimbatore

November 23, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

Residents of Vellakinar in Ward 2 of the Coimbatore Corporation have expressed concern about the condition of three-km-long Raja Vaikal, a canal, that feeds the Chinnavedampatti tank adjacent to the ward. The canal is covered by bushes and awaits desilting.

A shopkeeper from Vellakinar said the canal feeds the Chinnavedampatti tank from the catchment areas such as Kanuvai and Thadagam valley. The presence of bushes and shrubs in the canal obstructs water flow.

Councillor A. Pushpamani said representations were given to the Corporation and the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board to clear the shrubs in the canal.

A Corporation official from North Zone said the process of desilting the canal will start soon as the civic body has joined hands with a not-for-profit organisation to clean water channels under the Namaku Naame scheme.

Predominantly a developing residential area with more than 5,000 households and many vacant sites, the ward lies east of the Mettupalayam road, which includes a part of Thudiyalur and Vellakinar.

K. Jayakumar, a resident, said the area gets drinking water once in 10 days from the Pilloor supply. It sometimes fluctuates between eight and 12 days.

Ms. Pushpamani said the drinking water supply fluctuates because of deficiency in inflow. The frequency of water supply can be improved to less than a week, if the designated quantity of supply is given to the ward.

Door-to-door waste collection and processing in the ward has improved as a micro composting centre at Thudiyalur started functioning recently, said the residents.

Another major issue that irks the locals is inadequate drainage infrastructure.

During heavy rains, stormwater from wards 1 and 2 stagnates near Cheran Colony due to non-availability of drains, the councillor said, appealing to the civic body to construct it on a priority basis.

The ward has an average population of 17,000, including the Tamil Nadu Housing Board layouts from Phase 1 to 5 that have poor road conditions in selected areas and lacks underground drainage.

The Corporation official said, the underground drainage project for Thudiyalur is already approved and works will start soon. For Vellakinar areas, a proposal was sent to the State government for administrative sanction.

