Residents, establishments told to pay taxes by December 31

With special camps for tax collection under way in all the four zones, the Salem Corporation has urged the residents and commercial establishments to pay taxes by December 31.
Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said that the special camps were being held from December 15 to 31 to enable people and establishments to pay property tax, drinking water tax, vacant land tax, shop rent, deposit for underground sewerage scheme, deposit for drinking water scheme and other taxes.
Special camps have enabled collection of ₹ 3.80 crore, he said and added that people can pay taxes at the mobile tax collection centres or via online at www.tnurbanepay.tn.gov.in by December 31, 2020. The Commissioner said that individuals whose taxes are outstanding for a longer period were met directly by officials and encouraged to pay the taxes without delay. They were also informed that further delay in paying the taxes will result in action by the Corporation.
On Wednesday, Corporation officials disconnected water supply to two shops located on the new bus stand premises, as they had a due of ₹ 2.50 lakh, and sealed the shops. Water supply was also disconnected to four houses in Suramangalam Zone and one house in Ammapet Zone.
Mr. Ravichandran urged the people to pay taxes on time and help the Corporation in implementing development projects.
