Residents erect huts on PWDland seeking house sites

Demanding free house sites, residents erected six huts on a land belonging to the Public Works Department (PWD) at Nalli Thottam on Nasiyanur Road which were later removed in the presence of police on Monday.

At 3 a.m., a few persons erected the huts on the land and were demanding pattas. They said that 166 families were living by encroaching upon the water bodies in the then Veerappanchatiram panchayat, which now came under the Corporation limits, for 50 years.

All of them were daily earners and due to development, farm lands were destroyed paving the way for construction of houses and textile processing units. Since the pathway, where they were residing, led to a private land, the individual had filed a case in the court and they were evicted.

They said that they later lived at Periyasemoor and Vettukattuvalasu areas and the district administration allotted house sites for 61 families at Lakkapuram.

“The remaining 105 families were not given sites and our petitions to the district administration did not yield any result so far,” they said and wanted plots allotted to them. On information, the police arrived at the spot and held talks with them. Later, Veerappanchatiram Village Administrative Officer Alagarsamy informed them that their request would be taken up with the Collector. Following the assurance, the residents removed the huts and left.