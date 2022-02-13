Residents demand uninterrupted water supply, drainage facilities in Hasthampatti

Rainwater stagnation is another major issue that needs to be addressed, they say

The Hasthampatti zone in the Salem Corporation hosts prime areas in Salem city and the public here demand uninterrupted water supply and better drainage facilities from the new Corporation Council.

The Hasthampatti Zone consists of 14 Wards (4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 29, 30, 31) and covers the Collector Office, Corporation, Alagapuram, Yercaud Road, Ramakrishna Road, Town Railway Station and Ramakrishna Road. Vanniyars, Scheduled Castes and minorities constitute the bulk of the electorate in the zone.

People in the zone complained that garbage cleaning was irregular and bins were not kept at many places. Rainwater stagnation was another major issue in the zone and the residents demanded permanent measures to prevent water stagnation.

M. Pandi, a resident near Shankar Nagar, said stray dog menace was a major problem and the new Council should take immediate steps to control the stray dog population which was posing huge threat to people and motorists, especially during nights. He added that measures must be taken to renovate the District Central Library located in the zone.

The works for Mulluvadi gate flyover are progressing at a slow pace, causing traffic congestion and the public demanded speedy completion of the project. Even for a short spell of rain, water stagnates on the major roads in the zone and people demanded steps to address it.

S. Madhumathi, a resident near Alagapuram, demanded uninterrupted water supply and streetlights in the area.

S. Narayanan, a DMDK candidate contesting from Ward 13, said proper drainage channels and better water supply had been the demands of the public and they would be fulfilled if he won the elections. He added that steps would be taken to establish a mini library in his Ward and free typewriting classes would be conducted for youth to improve their employment opportunities.