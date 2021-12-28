Residents demand repairs to Valley View Road near Ooty

UDHAGAMANDALAM

28 December 2021 18:30 IST

The Valley View Road in Ketti – an alternative route that can be used to reach Coonoor, is badly damaged and has become extremely dangerous for road users.

The road, which descends into the Ketti valley outside Udhagamandalam town, helps connect residents of Ketti and surrounding villages to Udhagamandalam, while the road can be used to reach Coonoor via the Kattery Junction. R. Ganesan, a resident of Ketti Palada, said that during emergencies, when people need to be rushed to hospital, most people use the road to reach Udhagamandalam. Many school students also walk up the road to reach the bus stop at the Valley View Junction, he added.

However, recent spells of heavy rain have damaged the road and had made them extremely dangerous.

R. Rani, a resident who lives near Valley View Junction, said that she had witnessed many people getting involved in minor accidents along the stretch. “Though the road is damaged, it is the fastest route to reach Ketti from Udhagamandalam. The other option would be for motorists to reach Ketti via Yellanalli, but most people prefer this route as it is much shorter,” she said.

She said that even cars and pickup vans ply on the road. “Also, water leakage from pipelines onto the road makes the whole stretch very treacherous,” she said, adding that tourists often use the road and find it very difficult to reach Ketti.

“Immediate repairs should be undertaken so that the road is made even, and till then, traffic, especially cars, lorries and pickup trucks should be stopped from using the road, as accidents could put the lives of people living by the side of the road at risk,” she said.