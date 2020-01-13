Residents demand removal of encroachments on common pathway

Residents of a colony near Kattumaran Kuttai and members of the Democratic Youth Front of India (DYFI) staged a protest near Erumapalayam on Monday demanding district authorities to remove encroachments on a common pathway and lay a road.

Over 30 families residing near Kattumaran Kuttai have been using a pathway through an agricultural land to access the main road. A few years ago, the land was converted into residential plots and one of the landowners, who bought the property closer to the colony constructed a compound wall obstructing shortest access to the main road. The villagers protested and demanded officials to take necessary action.

However, the issue was taken legally and hearing the plea, the Salem Court ordered that it was a common pathway and advised officials to take necessary action. But, action was not taken to remove the encroachment.

M. Gayathri, one of the residents of the colony said, “we have been using the pathway for decades and the compound wall was constructed only a few years ago claiming that land belongs to them. Without this road, we would have travel around three to four km. through a graveyard to access the main road. This is the only way through which we could easily access in case of medical emergencies. However, despite court order, no action has been taken to remove the encroachments and ensure pathway.”

Murugan, a DYFI functionary, alleged that most families here were from Adidravidar community and the landowner, who belonged to upper caste built the wall discriminating against them. “The landowners wanted to block us from using the road and they even used to abuse us when we pass by in front of the house”, alleged Murugan.

Pon. Ramani, advocate who represented the colony residents, said, “the landowner constructed a compound wall blocking the pathway since it was in the perimeter of the entire residential area. However, hearing the case, the court has ordered right of way and no action has been taken till date to implement the order. However, revenue officials have now told us that necessary action would be taken in two weeks.”

Ponnusamy, the landowner, denied the allegations and said that he owned patta for the land. “We bought the land here around five years ago and we have the patta for this land and the compound wall was constructed only in the perimeters of our property. However, we have decided to move the High Court against lower court’s order,” said Ponnusamy.

Later, police arrived at the spot and pacified the protesters. The protesters said that they would indulge in continuous protests if necessary action is not taken in two weeks.