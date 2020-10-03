Residents demand relocation of Tasmac outlet

Tiruppur

03 October 2020 19:25 IST

Over a hundred residents of Murugampalayam in Tiruppur Corporation limits staged a demonstration on Saturday demanding the relocation of a Tasmac outlet that was inaugurated recently.

Around 125 residents participated in the demonstration held at Ward No. 57 of the corporation around 9 a.m., the police said. They raised slogans alleging that the outlet is located close to a temple and a school and that women feel unsafe crossing the shop in the night. Hindu Munnani State president Kadeswara C. Subramaniam also participated in the demonstration.

Tiruppur South Tahsildar P. Sundaram visited the spot and held talks with the residents, following which the demonstration was called off. The Tasmac outlet was functioning since September 24, he said.

Reports have been submitted to District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and Tiruppur Revenue Divisional Officer A. Kavitha recommending the relocation of the outlet, Mr. Sundaram said.