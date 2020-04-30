Residents demand quality rice at ration shop

Stating that they were yet to receive the relief assistance provided by the government, residents in two areas in the city staged protest on Thursday.

Over 150 families are residing on Mittaikarar Street at Veerappanchatiram. The residents, all daily earners, said that while 50 family cardholders had received ₹ 1,000 and essential commodities, over 100 families that did not have family cards were yet to receive them.

They said the quality of rice supplied at ration shop was poor and alleged that the officials were asking them to have food at Amma Canteen. “We have to wait in queue with our children to eat at the canteen,” they said. Erode Tahsildar Parimala and Veerappanchatiram Police Inspector Sivakumar held talks with them. Ms. Parimala told people without ration cards to give their details to the Village Administrative Officer, so that after verification, they would be given the assistance and essentials. She also assured them that quality rice would be given.

Likewise, residents of Annai Sathya Nagar gathered on the street and complained of non-receipt of relief assistance and drinking water shortage. They said that over 200 families were residing in the area and complained that adequate food was not given to them at the Amma Canteen. Revenue officials and the police pacified them.