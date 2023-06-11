Residents demand permanent solution to stray dog menace in Coimbatore

June 11, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As the city grapples with an increasing number of stray dogs, there is a louder demand from the residents for measures to strengthen the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme in the city. They want the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to set up more ABC centres.

The neutering centres in Ondipudur (east zone) and Seeranaickenpalayam (west zone) sterilised 3,320 stray dogs of the estimated 1.21 lakh last financial year, according to the CCMC Budget for 2023-24.

The Corporation plans to set up two more ABCs in the north and south zones at ₹50 lakh and aims to sterilise 5,000 dogs by the end of March, 2024. Further, the ABC centre at Ukkadam that was reopened in December will be handed over to Animal Studies Rehabilitation and Action (ASRA), an NGO, an official source said. This centre is to become operational by June-end.

The Corporation, on Friday, transported a few animals from the Race Course Road after a resident filed complaints with the civic body.

P. B. Saranya, a resident of Damodarasamy Nagar in the city, said, “There are about 25 to 30 dogs in my area. They chase people who commute on vehicles leading to accidents. A few days back I saw two men on a two-wheeler who were chased by dogs, resulting in a minor accident,” she said.

Senthamarai, a senior resident of the same area, added, “I was going on my daily walk when a dog bit me. I take a stick when I go out these days”.

Corporation Council Public Health Committee and Ward 80 Councillor P. Mari Selvan alleged, “There is a lag in the ABC programme execution as there are only two centres. The number of vehicles must also be increased.”

At present, the civic body operates two vans to transport the animals from streets to the centre and back to the area they were brought from after the sterilisation process is done. Three more are to be added, a Corporation official said.

The official said Humane Animal Society (north and west zones) and Prani Mithran (east, south and central zones) are involved in the ABC programme in the city. The Corporation only delivers the complaints it receives to the NGOs and provides them with vehicles and drivers.

Co-founder of Humane Animal Society Mini Vasudevan said, “The funds are never adequate and are not distributed on time, which burdens the NGO as ABC programmes need to be run continually until 70% of the population is covered. The budget per dog for sterilisation was ₹445 until August 2022, which was subsequently increased to ₹700. But, this is inadequate as ABC and post-operative care cost ranges from ₹1,200 to ₹1,800.”