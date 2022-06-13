Residents demand patta land to build houses

Residents from Madeswaran Nagar near Ganapathy Palayam in Tiruppur on Monday submitted a petition to Collector S. Vineeth demanding patta land to build houses.

The residents, all women, said they were living on the poramboke land for more than 30 years and over 300 families lived in the area. They alleged that their grievances were not getting redressed even after repeated petitions to the panchayat and district authorities.

K. Priya, a resident of Madeswaran Nagar, said “Now we all are living in rented houses and we are not able to pay the rent. We have sent petitions demanding patta for the available poramboke land in the village even up to the Chief Minister’s cell.” She also said the previous petitions were given separately by the individual households at various levels, and now they had come as a group.

The Collector said their grievance would be processed soon. He also received 487 petitions from people during the grievances redress meeting on Monday.

The Collector also distributed battery wheelchairs, scooters and prosthetic equipment to the beneficiaries. District Revenue officer T.P. Jai Beam, Deputy Collectors and other government officials were present.