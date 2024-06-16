Residents demand measures to expedite storm water drain works at Sivathapuram in Salem

The residents of Sivathapuram in Salem district have demanded the State Highways Department to speed up the storm water drain works in that area, as the pits dug for the work were leading to accidents.

The Highways Department, under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP), began construction of storm water drain at a total cost of ₹ 2 crore on Sivathapuram-Siddar Kovil Main Road (1.9 km) last year. Every time rainwater overflows from the Selathampatti lake, it stagnated in areas such as MGR Nagar, Amman Nagar, and Pothiyan Street and the public would stage protests against the Salem Corporation. Following a protest last year, the Salem Collector, the Corporation Commissioner, and Highways Department officials inspected the spot, and decided on constructing a stormwater drain.

The work started in December 2023 and pits were dug for the work at many places. As the work was progressing at a snail’s pace, the residents wanted it completed at the earliest.

R. Saravanan, a resident of Panankadu, said that motorists found it difficult to navigate around the pits that get filled with water in the event of rain. Vehicles also get stuck in pits that are not closed properly, he said.

On Saturday, a private bus got stuck in a pit that was closed recently. This hit traffic in that area for nearly an hour and a crane was used to pull the bus out. The Highways Department should display caution boards in vulnerable places and complete the work soon, he said.

The Highways officials said the project was scheduled for completion by December this year. Though the work had slowed down due to rain, it would be completed within the stipulated time. The issues raised by the public would be addressed, they said.

