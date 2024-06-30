Residents demand flyovers at accident-prone Kitchipalayam and Erumapalayam Junctions

Local residents have demanded flyovers at the accident-prone Erumapalayam and Kitchipalayam Junctions on the Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erumapalayam, a panchayat situated near the Salem Corporation, has the Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway passing through it. Over a lakh people are said to reside on either side of the highway. They must cross the highway to reach areas such as Kitchipalayam and Salem Old Bus Stand in the Corporation limits.

S. Chandru, a resident of Sanniyasigundu, said that to reach Kitchiplayam, Gugai, and Kalarampatti, people have to cross the highway. As vehicles pass the stretch at great speed, accidents are common on the highway, especially at night. Due to poor lighting, people who cross the road by foot often get hit by vehicles. Every month, at least one fatal accident is reported in the locality. Even though city police have erected barricades and red signals, accidents have not reduced. So, the government should construct flyovers at Kitchipalayam and Erumapalayam Junctions to prevent accidents, Mr. Chandru added.

N. Arun, a resident of Erumapalayam, said there were many small industries, truck workshops, and schools near the highway. So, the stretch sees vehicle movement throughout the day. Trucks heading to Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, and Vellore from Dharmapuri, Namakkal, and Salem utilise the road. Pedestrians and motorcycle riders are affected by accidents in the locality. Construction of flyovers at the junctions would prevent accidents, he said.

Officials attached to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said they would send a proposal to the Union government this year for constructing flyovers at these two junctions. This would be included in the annual road safety plan, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.