GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents demand flyovers at accident-prone Kitchipalayam and Erumapalayam Junctions

Updated - June 30, 2024 06:22 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 06:21 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
Vehicles crossing the Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway at Kitchipalayam Junction in Salem.

Vehicles crossing the Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway at Kitchipalayam Junction in Salem. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Local residents have demanded flyovers at the accident-prone Erumapalayam and Kitchipalayam Junctions on the Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway.

Erumapalayam, a panchayat situated near the Salem Corporation, has the Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway passing through it. Over a lakh people are said to reside on either side of the highway. They must cross the highway to reach areas such as Kitchipalayam and Salem Old Bus Stand in the Corporation limits. 

S. Chandru, a resident of Sanniyasigundu, said that to reach Kitchiplayam, Gugai, and Kalarampatti, people have to cross the highway. As vehicles pass the stretch at great speed, accidents are common on the highway, especially at night. Due to poor lighting, people who cross the road by foot often get hit by vehicles. Every month, at least one fatal accident is reported in the locality. Even though city police have erected barricades and red signals, accidents have not reduced. So, the government should construct flyovers at Kitchipalayam and Erumapalayam Junctions to prevent accidents, Mr. Chandru added.

N. Arun, a resident of Erumapalayam, said there were many small industries, truck workshops, and schools near the highway. So, the stretch sees vehicle movement throughout the day. Trucks heading to Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, and Vellore from Dharmapuri, Namakkal, and Salem utilise the road. Pedestrians and motorcycle riders are affected by accidents in the locality. Construction of flyovers at the junctions would prevent accidents, he said.

Officials attached to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said they would send a proposal to the Union government this year for constructing flyovers at these two junctions. This would be included in the annual road safety plan, they added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.