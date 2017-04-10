Residents demand drinking water

Residents of Rajiv Nagar and nearby localities close to Soorampatti Anicut staged a protest with empty pots in front of the third zone office on Monday demanding regularity in supply of drinking water.

They complained that the city Corporation was not maintaining its schedule of water supply even once in six days. Stating that the borewells had also dried up, they demanded that the local body supply water through lorries.

Senior police and Corporation officials prevailed upon the protesters to relent with promises of speedy follow-up action.