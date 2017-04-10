Residents demand drinking water

Residents of Rajiv Nagar and nearby localities close to Soorampatti Anicut staged a protest with empty pots in front of the third zone office on Monday demanding regularity in supply of drinking water.
They complained that the city Corporation was not maintaining its schedule of water supply even once in six days. Stating that the borewells had also dried up, they demanded that the local body supply water through lorries.
Senior police and Corporation officials prevailed upon the protesters to relent with promises of speedy follow-up action.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor