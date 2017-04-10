Coimbatore

Residents demand drinking water

Residents of Rajiv Nagar and nearby localities close to Soorampatti Anicut staged a protest with empty pots in front of the third zone office on Monday demanding regularity in supply of drinking water.

They complained that the city Corporation was not maintaining its schedule of water supply even once in six days. Stating that the borewells had also dried up, they demanded that the local body supply water through lorries.

Senior police and Corporation officials prevailed upon the protesters to relent with promises of speedy follow-up action.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 5, 2020 9:01:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/residents-demand-drinking-water/article17913967.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY