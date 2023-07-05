Residents demand cleaning of stormwater drains and Sanganoor Pallam to control mosquito menace in Ward 33 of Coimbatore Corporation

July 05, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Cleaning and closing the stormwater drains and Sanganoor Pallam channel will control mosquito and housefly menace, said residents of Ward 33 of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

The ward is resident-heavy with a population of nearly 16,000, as per 2017 Corporation survey records. It has low-income group (LIG) settlement along the Sanganoor Pallam channel in Prabhu Nagar, besides housing unit and middle-income and upper-middle settlements along Meenatchi Nagar and Jeeva Nagar that are on the interiors of the Sanganur Road and TVS Nagar-Kavundampalayam Road.

R. Nalayini (49), a resident in Prabhu Nagar for 21 years said, the mosquito menace would reduce in the area, if the channel and the stormwater drains are cleaned regularly. No dengue cases have been reported, so far, here.

According to her, workers clear the waste once every fortnight, which is unsafe considering there are several children in the area and an anganwadi on the main road i.e. Kuppakonam.

Locals said slabs had not been placed to cover the stormwater drain surrounding the anganwadi centre in Kuppakonam Pudur, increasing the risk of diseases for the 40 children studying there. Many hesitate to enrol their kids in the centre fearing their child may fall in the culvert while crossing it on a thin slippery slab, they said.

Renuka (56), who was born and raised near the channel said, “Over 20 years ago, there were very few settlements with a family in each house. Now, the houses have increased sporadically and at least three families are cramped in one house. As there is a lack of awareness, the women here discard the daily food and plastic waste either in the stormwater culverts or the Sanganoor Pallam channel.”

Further, the dustbin placed close to the manure centre [corporation composting centre] is broken, so people throw around it often, she added.

Sanitary inspector of the ward S. Chandrasekaran said the LIG settlements along the channels are encroachments. Residents have illegally connected their household drainage lines to the stormwater drains. They need to be allotted houses elsewhere. Work on underground drainage connections for the rest of the ward is going on, he stated.

He added, “The issue with drains will be looked into immediately. A multi-ward proposal to clean Sanganoor Pallam is under way and will be submitted to the higher authorities. Further, recommendations to the Engineering Department will be put forth for adding slabs considering children’s safety.”

