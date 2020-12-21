Residents demand better living condition

A few residents of Asthanayakkar Street in Singanallur, who submitted petition at the weekly grievances redress day on Monday, demanded better living condition. They said the absence of title deeds for the lands they lived on had denied a few other government benefits as well.

The locality had no drainage, drinking water, underground sewerage facility and the over-all environment was bad. After dusk, the residents had to bear the invasion of reptiles into their houses, the residents said and pointed out that their petition to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes had not yielded any favourable result.

The district administration had said that though it had taken steps for providing alternative houses for the residents at the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance tenements in Vellalore, they were reluctant to go and demanded only title deeds. Therefore, the administration had written to the Coimbatore Corporation seeking its no-objection as the land belonged to the Corporation Commissioner.

AIDWA stages protest

More than 50 members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association on Monday staged a protest in front of the Collectorate demanding free houses. The protesters urged the administration to allot houses at Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board projects for homeless persons. They claimed there were 300 such persons who were in need of houses and said they were submitting relevant documents for allotment of houses.

‘Do away with two burial ground system’

A. Murugesan of Arunthathiyar Munnetra Kazhagam has urged the district administration to do away with caste-based burial ground system. In his petition, he alleged that there were two burial grounds in Pappampatti – one for caste Hindus and another for Arunthathiyar. While the infrastructure was good in the burial ground for the caste Hindus, the condition of the Arunthathiyar burial ground was poor.

The district administration would do well to do away with the discrimination and improve infrastructure in burial grounds.