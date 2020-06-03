Residents demand better housing solution

The 1,500-odd families that reside in CMC Colony, Ukkadam, and whose members work as conservancy workers for the Coimbatore Corporation have urged the civic body to provide better housing solution.

The Corporation will soon ask the families to vacate the place to facilitate the construction of the northern end of the Ukkadam-Athupalam flyover.

The 1,565 families live in the Corporation’s houses, the additional houses that abut the Corporation’s houses and are more of an encroachment and the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements on the western end of the CMC Colony Road, says K. Mahendran, a resident and organiser of the residents’ collective. And, then there is the Dhobikana that houses over 80 families.

Together the area measures 11 acre that the Corporation wants to clear because the flyover curves to the west before touching the ground in Ukkadam and therefore, the Corporation wants to clear the entire area.

The Corporation has promised construction of houses for those living in its houses and to shift to other TNSCB tenements in and around the town – to Ukkadam, Vellalore, Keeranatham, Kovaipudur or Malumichampatty.

But the residents want the Corporation to construct the new houses right in Ukkadam as the families will lose their livelihood, which is in and around the central business district, Mr. Mahendran points out.

In Dhobikana, the washermen are worried if the new place that the Corporation has identified for them near the Ukkadam sewage farm will be as good as the present one. Here, they have three acre where they wash, dry and iron clothes, says S. Gopalakrishnan, secretary of the washermen association.

In the three acre the washermen also have their houses – there are around 80 families.

Sewage farm

The proposed site near the sewage farm does not appear to have enough space or washing or drying clothes, something that they are worried about as it concerns their livelihood, he adds.

Sources in the Corporation say that the civic body’s aim is to first move the CMC Colony residents to a land near the farm, where they will have to live in makeshift houses. The Corporation Commissioner visited the land on Tuesday and soon the civic body will take a decision.

As for the place for washermen, the Corporation is keen on giving them the necessary facilities to continue their trade at the new location.

The TNSCB sources say that once the Corporation clears the 11 acre site and hands over the land, it will begin drawing a proposal for new houses for the CMC Colony residents. It will build the tenements for the residents but with funds from the Corporation.

The proposal to provide new houses for those living in its tenements in the area is a separate project, which it will take up separately.