Coimbatore

Residents demand action against officials for removal of idol

The residents of Muthampalayam Housing Unit here submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai on Saturday demanding action against the Corporation officials who allegedly removed an idol of Lord Vinayaka installed under a tree on the premises.

The petition said that the civic body officials removed the idol without prior information on September 9.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, who arrived at the spot, threatened the residents, the petition alleged. The residents sought action against the corporation officials and the DSP and demanded reinstatement of the idol at the same place.

