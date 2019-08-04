Residents demand action against illegal dumping of waste near Gorishola Reservoir

Residents living near the Gorishola Reservoir have demanded that the civic body as well as the forest department take action against people dumping waste illegally in the area, arguing that the waste poses a threat to residents as well as wildlife commonly spotted in the area.

Local residents said that the waste being dumped in the areas surrounding the reservoir pose both a direct threat to the health and safety of residents as well as wildlife. R Dheena, a local resident, said that people and animals walking on Gorishola Road risk injury from shards of broken glass from liquor bottles.

“We have repeatedly urged the forest department to stop the illegal dumping of waste, as not just plastic, but also concrete waste and even chemical fertilizers are dumped here,” said Mr. Dheena, who adds that two of the horses he owned died suddenly, from what he suspects were due to the effects of drinking contaminated water from the area.

“All of the water from the areas located around the Gorishola Reservoir eventually drains into it, and could affect the health of people relying on water from the reservoir,” he added.

Kalyani Chidambaranathan, another local resident, said that a variety of wildlife, including gaur, Sambar deer and barking deer are spotted regularly around the reservoir, which can be accessed by the wildlife inhabiting both Doddabetta and also Tiger Hill.

“Waste gets dumped in the forests surrounding the reservoir, and despite the best efforts of locals to clean it up, people continue to dump waste illegally here,” said Ms. Kalyani.

Locals also called on the police to increase night patrols in the area, as tourists visiting the resorts and hotels in the area are said to be trespassing into the reservoir there and discarding liquor bottles and waste into it. “Even if we try to convince them to leave, some of them act aggressively towards us,” said another resident.