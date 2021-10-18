Residents demand action against attackers

Tiruppur

18 October 2021 23:32 IST

A group of residents from Madathukulam in Tiruppur district staged a demonstration at the District Collectorate here on Monday demanding action against miscreants who allegedly attacked two Dalit men.

In the petition submitted at the grievances redress meeting, M. Vijay alleged that he and his friend Dhandapani were travelling on a two-wheeler on October 1 when three men stopped the vehicle and attacked them with wooden sticks while hurling casteist slurs. Despite the Dhali police registering a case under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on October 5, no arrests have been made so far, the petition said.

The grievances redress meeting was presided over by Collector S. Vineeth, during which 1,497 petitions were received.

