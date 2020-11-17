Residents continue to dump garbage on road

Garbage dumped on the road at Bankkarar Thottam at Periyavalasu in Erode on Tuesday.

17 November 2020 23:47 IST

Residents of Bankkarar Thottam at Periyavalasu in the Corporation limits continue to dump solid waste on the road and in the drains, raising health concerns for other residents and road users.

About 250 tonne municipal solid waste is generated in all the 60 wards in the Corporation limits and a portion of the waste is converted into fertilizer and the rest is taken to the Vendipalayam compost yard for processing. The Corporation is on a mission to make the city free of garbage and has removed all the dustbins placed on the road and expedited door-to-door solid waste collection. It had warned residents not to dump garbage in the open and had placed warning boards at residential areas and on the roads.

However, residents of Bankkarar Thottam conveniently dump the garbage at the street corner which chokes the drainage channel. Since garbage pile ups frequently, many road users and motorists from other areas pack the garbage in plastic covers and throw it at the street corner, thus converting it as a garbage yard. “Stench emanates from the area frequently as the drain is choked always,” said a resident in the nearby area.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu residents and commercial establishments were asked to regularly handover garbage to conservancy workers and not to dump on the roads and in open places. “Despite warnings, many continue to violate and a minimum fine of ₹ 200 is levied on them,” he said and asked residents to cooperate with the civic body in safe disposal of garbage.