Residents continue to dump garbage on road at Sampath Nagar in Erode

Garbage being dumped on the road at Sampath Nagar in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Residents of many streets of Sampath Nagar in the city continue to dump garbage on the road leading to piling up of waste and raising serious health concerns in the area.

Over 1,100 conservancy workers are involved in collecting garbage from households and establishments in 60 wards in the Corporation limits every day.

While one-third of waste is segregated and taken to the 22 micro-compost centres and converted into fertilizer, two-third waste is taken to the Vendipalayam compost yard for processing. To make the city free of garbage, the civic body removed all the bins and encouraged residents to handover waste to workers every day while they were on door-to-door collection.

But, residents of Sampath Nagar say that garbage is not collected regularly forcing them to dump the waste on the road.

A few residents said that since they go for work, they cannot hand over the garbage to the workers and hence, dump it on the road.

Amirtham, a resident, said that workers come once in two or three days. Hence, many dump garbage on the road corner.

Residents referred to shortage of workers and wanted bins to be placed at the street corners so that they can dump garbage regularly and the corporation can clear it.

City Health Officer Prakash in the recent council meeting said that of the total 1,525 conservancy workers, 20% was not regular for duty. Hence, solid waste management was ineffective in many wards. He said that the civic body plans to appoint additional workers to solve the problem..