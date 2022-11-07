Residents complain water tank at Velliyankadu in Tiruppur demolished without proper notice

Residents of Muthaiyyan Kovil layout at Velliyankadu in Tiruppur district, has complained to Collector S. Vineeth that a water tank in ward 43 was demolished without proper notice.

In a petition to the Collector during the weekly grievance redress meeting, P. Krishnasamy, a resident, said a water tank in the ward was demolished by unidentified persons without proper notice during the night hours. The tank that was built seven years ago was not posing any obstruction and was used for water supply to the residents of the area.

A temporary setup for water supply was made at a place opposite to it, he said. Despite repeated petitions demanding the reason for the demolition and the amount spent for it, the Corporation officials have not responded properly, he alleged.

He urged the Collector to conduct an inquiry against the officials. The Collector forwarded the petition to the Corporation Commissioner to take further action. Mr. Vineeth also received 549 petitions pertaining to various grievances.