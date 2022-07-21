Residents complain of sewage stagnation at Krishnasamy Nagar in Pollachi

Residents of Krishnasamynagar and Mahalakshminagar at T.Kottampatti in Pollachi have urged the administration to clear drainage stagnation in the locality.

In a petiton to the Collector, the members of the Mahalakshmi Nagar and Krishnasamy Nagar Welfare Association, claimed that the municipality in August 2021 while , deepening it further, pushed the sewage towards the drain in the area. After the association requested, the local officials assured that a culvert would be cut in the area leading to the Maamaratthan stream close by, but no action has been takn so far.

They requested the Collector to also ensure that the sewage reaches the lines at the west side of Panikampatti Road via a culvert, clear encroachment surrounding the passage and fill the part that was dug up at the Krishnasamy Nagar with sand as soon as possible.