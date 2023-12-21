Residents complain of harassment, custodial torture by Forest Department staff investigating leopard poaching case in the Nilgiris

December 21, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Residents of Mel Thattapallam in Kotagiri have complained of being subject to ‘harassment’ and ‘torture’ by the Forest Department staff investigating the poaching of a leopard in a tea estate on December 16.

The leopard was found dead after being ensnared, and had three of its paws cut off by poachers. Following the incident, forest officials launched an intensive investigation, trying to find out the people responsible for the incident. The investigations gained further importance after a spate of hunting and poisoning incidents in the Nilgiris forest division in 2023, where tigers, leopards and even gaur were killed by hunting and poisoning in the division.

Speaking to The Hindu, A. Mannarasan, zonal deputy secretary of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, who is part of a collection of political parties which have raised their voices against alleged custodial abuse of suspects, said that a total of 15 poor, agricultural labourer-families reside in Mel Thattapalam estate, where the leopard was found dead.

“Since Saturday, a total of six persons from the area have been detained, with two being arrested, and four being released after interrogation,” said Mr. Mannarasan. He said that two persons from the village, aged 55 and 60, identified as Subramani and Samuthrapandian, were detained by the forest staff a few days ago, and were severely beaten, he alleged.

Family members of the two men said that they had suffered injuries to their head and legs, and were asked to submit statements either admitting to their role in the poaching incident or to name others, who were involved.

Advocate M. Munirathnam, who was part of a team of five lawyers who visited the settlement on Wednesday evening, said that two other persons, who were detained three days ago by the Forest Department were not produced before a judge within 24 hours, which is mandated by law.

“I have filed a petition before the Kotagiri magistrate asking for a search warrant to be issued to locate the two men in the forest office in Kotagiri,” said Mr. Munirathnam. The lawyer also alleged that a tribal man, identified as Ravi, who was detained a few days ago, and was supposedly released after questioning, was still missing and has failed to return home.

“We demand that action be taken against the forest officials and staff who sanctioned and carried out this campaign of targeted harassment and torture against the poor residents of Mel Thattapallam,” said Mr. Mannarasan.

When contacted, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), S. Gowtham, said that the Forest Department was aware of the allegations of custodial torture and have conducted an investigation. He said that such allegations were false, and that a total of 12 people were questioned in connection with the case.

“We arrested two persons on Wednesday and will produce them before a judge on Thursday, while another suspect was arrested on Thursday morning,” he said.

Forest officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that allegations of custodial torture were being made falsely so that suspects can “escape from questioning and from being implicated in wildlife crimes.”

