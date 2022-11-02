Residents complain of foul smell from Vellalore dump yard

Residents from nearby areas of Vellalore raised concerns about the stench coming out of the dump yard for the past one week because of the change in season.

People residing in Sriram Nagar, Anbu Nagar, Indira Nagar, Podanur, and Chettipalayam areas, which are adjacent to the Vellalore dump yard, suffer because of the foul smell from the dump yard, said a resident. Because of the foul smell many elderly persons and children suffer, the resident added.

A team of Corporation officials, led by Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila, inspected affected places and dump yard recently and urged the civic body staff to spray odour neutraliser and disinfectant to avoid foul smell.

K.S. Mohan, secretary of the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee said, “with the formation of mist and change in wind pattern during recent times heavy odour prevailed at places that are nearly four km away from the dump yard.”

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap took cognisance of the issue and promised to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of odour. He also said the committee formed to monitor the activities in the dump yard has been conducting weekly inspection at the site. The civic body would conduct intense spraying operations at the dump site.

Mr. Mohan also demanded spraying of the odour neutraliser at the source of waste collection instead of spraying it at the dump yard.