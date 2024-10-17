ADVERTISEMENT

Monkeys cause chaos at Teachers’ Colony in Coimbatore

Updated - October 17, 2024 11:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A monkey searching for food at Teachers Colony at Chinniyampalayam in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Residents of Teachers Colony in Chinniyampalayam, near Coimbatore, are struggling to maintain normalcy as three bonnet macaques continue to cause disturbances. One of the monkeys, which locals describe as aggressive, has attacked three people recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of gated community in Coimbatore’s Race Course complain of monkey menace

According to the residents, two monkeys began visiting the area a year ago, with a third joining a few months later. “The monkeys are causing all sorts of trouble. They enter houses and steal food if doors or windows are left open. They rummage through waste bins and scatter garbage everywhere. The monkeys even open water tank lids and bathe inside. If we try to chase them away, they threaten and attempt to attack us,” said C. Gopi, a resident.

One monkey reportedly attacked three residents, including a young boy. The fear of rabies transmission has heightened the community’s concerns, said another resident.

Initially, some residents had fed the monkeys, which encouraged them to return regularly. Although the Forest Department placed a cage to trap them, the monkeys have avoided it. A Forest Department official stated that a team would be dispatched to the area to address the residents’ concerns.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US