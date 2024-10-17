Residents of Teachers Colony in Chinniyampalayam, near Coimbatore, are struggling to maintain normalcy as three bonnet macaques continue to cause disturbances. One of the monkeys, which locals describe as aggressive, has attacked three people recently.

According to the residents, two monkeys began visiting the area a year ago, with a third joining a few months later. “The monkeys are causing all sorts of trouble. They enter houses and steal food if doors or windows are left open. They rummage through waste bins and scatter garbage everywhere. The monkeys even open water tank lids and bathe inside. If we try to chase them away, they threaten and attempt to attack us,” said C. Gopi, a resident.

One monkey reportedly attacked three residents, including a young boy. The fear of rabies transmission has heightened the community’s concerns, said another resident.

Initially, some residents had fed the monkeys, which encouraged them to return regularly. Although the Forest Department placed a cage to trap them, the monkeys have avoided it. A Forest Department official stated that a team would be dispatched to the area to address the residents’ concerns.